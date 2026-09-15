Brevard County delays gas tax proposal as officials weigh $2.2 billion infrastructure backlog

The Brief Brevard County is delaying a proposed gas tax increase despite a $2.2 billion infrastructure backlog. Commissioners may eventually let voters decide whether to raise the local gas tax. Residents remain divided between higher fuel costs and rising property taxes.



Brevard County News commissioners have delayed consideration of a local gas tax increase, saying they are reluctant to raise fuel costs now but may eventually let voters decide the issue as the county faces a $2.2 billion transportation and infrastructure backlog.

County says infrastructure needs are growing

Local perspective:

Commissioners opted not to move forward with the proposal Tuesday, citing concerns about adding to the cost of fuel while gas prices remain above $4 a gallon and diesel tops $6.

District 3 Commissioner Kim Adkinson said she was "not really comfortable" moving ahead with a tax increase at this time.

County officials said additional gas tax revenue could help pay for road resurfacing, drainage improvements, culvert replacements and other maintenance projects.

Officials estimate the county has a $2.2 billion backlog for transportation capacity, roads, bridges, traffic maintenance and related infrastructure.

County Manager Jim Liesenfelt said the revenue could be used for "repaving, resurfacing, drainage, culvert replacement."

Residents divided over higher gas tax

The proposal drew mixed reactions from residents.

Some business owners argued a higher gas tax could drive drivers to neighboring counties to fill up, hurting local businesses.

Others said they would rather pay more at the pump than see property taxes increase.

"We've been kicking it down the road for years," one resident told commissioners in support of the proposal.

Proposal could go before voters

What's next:

Several commissioners said the issue could eventually be placed on a future general election ballot instead of being decided by the board.

Commissioner Rob Feltner said the county has until July 2028 to place a referendum before voters.

Officials also said they are studying ways other states generate transportation revenue from electric vehicles, since EV owners do not pay gas taxes.