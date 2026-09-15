Video: Lightning strike halts Disney World monorail, temporarily strands passengers

The Brief Some guests at Walt Disney World became struck on the monorail after the line was reportedly hit by lightning. Video taken by Tanya Lee showed passengers being instructed on how to remove the windows on the monorail train to help with airflow. Lee said they were stuck for roughly 90 minutes before being towed back to a station.



A group of people spending the day at Walt Disney World in Florida had an extended ride aboard the theme park's iconic monorail after the track was reportedly hit by lightning during a round of thunderstorms, according to Storyful.

What we know:

One of those passengers aboard the monorail was Tanya Lee.

Lee, who lives in Florida, told Storyful that she and others were on the train on Sept. 8, 2026, and headed to EPCOT when it suddenly stopped.

An operator reportedly told the passengers that the monorail line had been hit by lightning, which caused the temporary delay.

Passengers open windows for ventilation

Timeline:

She told Storyful that it took about 90 minutes to restore power and tow them back to one of the monorail stations.

While waiting, passengers were instructed on how to open two of the emergency windows to allow some of the outside air into the train car.

Credit: Tanya Lee via Storyful

She shared some of that video with Storyful.

What they're saying:

Lee told Storyful that despite the delay, everyone stuck on the monorail with her remained in good spirits.

"We were there for one and a half hours and during that time the driver talked us through how to take out the window," Lee said.

"I was nervous as I do not like heights, and I have always been worried about being stuck on one of those [monorails] when I ride them. Everyone was in good spirits, as there is not much you can do at that point. The people in the car I was in were upbeat despite the situation," Lee said

FOX 35 reached out to Walt Disney World on Tuesday for more information.

Dig deeper:

Lee said Disney's guest relations cast members met each passenger at the station and gave them cold water, a $50 gift card, and a lightning lane pass, according to Storyful's report.