Orlando weather: Cooler temps this weekend as cold front moves through Central Florida

The Brief A cold front moving through Central Florida will bring slightly cooler temperatures this weekend and next week. A few downpours are possible for Friday, but most areas will stay dry. Worsening flooding along the St. Johns River is still a concern.



The big stories are a cool front arriving Saturday, more comfortable weather this weekend, and worsening flooding along the St. Johns River.

A significant volume of water from Monday's historic flooding continues moving north through the river basin, with some locations approaching major flood stage.

Friday:

Very warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Isolated showers possible late this morning into the afternoon along the Treasure Coast, then across northern Central Florida later in the day.

A few brief downpours are possible, but most locations stay dry. Rainfall generally under 0.25".

Weekend weather

A cool front moves through Saturday, likely with little or no rain. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s Saturday, but northerly winds gradually bring lower humidity and more comfortable conditions.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Cooler weather continues next week

What to expect:

A cooler pattern continues with highs generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Morning lows fall into the upper 50s northwest of I-4, with 60s elsewhere.

Mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, with a 10-20% rain chance through Wednesday. Another disturbance could bring increasing showers Wednesday into Thursday, with rain chances around 30% Thursday. Timing remains uncertain, but severe weather appears unlikely.

St. Johns River flooding

River flood warnings remain in effect at Cocoa, Geneva, Sanford, DeLand and Astor. Water levels will continue rising over the next several days, with conditions worsening before improving.

Beach & boating hazards: HIGH rip current risk at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches today, continuing through the weekend and potentially early next week.

Swells from non-tropical low pressure east of the Bahamas will keep surf dangerous. Seas 3-5 feet today, building to 4-6 feet this weekend into early next week, especially offshore.

Tracking the tropics

A non-tropical low east of the Bahamas is generating swells along Florida's east coast. Any potential tropical or subtropical development over the Atlantic is not expected to threaten Florida.

The main local impact is dangerous surf and rip currents.