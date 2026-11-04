Pilot injured in small plane crash in Florida, officials say

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The Brief A single-engine airplane crashed on Wednesday near 3010 Turnbull Bay Road, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Emergency services had to remove the pilot from the plane, and he was then flown to a local hospital for further medical attention, City of New Smyrna officials said.



Volusia County deputies and other local emergency responders digged through the rubble of a plane crash to save a pilot, City of New Smyrna Beach officials say.

Emergency services respond to a single-engine aircraft crash

What we know:

Emergency agencies across Volusia County responded to a call about an airplane crash that happened around 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday near 3010 Turnbull Bay Road, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

New Smyrna Beach Police Department, New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County EMS, Port Orange Police Department, and Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

When emergency services arrived, units removed the pilot from the plane, and he was flown for further medical assistance on Air One, the sheriff's office said.

Emergency services across Volusia County responded to a single-engine plane crash. Credit: New Smyrna beach Police Department

Pilot injured

What they're saying:

City officials say that the pilot was the only person on the plane when it crashed. The pilot was airlifted to Halifax Health for trauma-related injuries.

Cause of the crash is unknown

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation and details of what may have caused the crash are still unknown.