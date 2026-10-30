Florida teen arrested for typing 'how to kill the president' on school computer, police say

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The Brief A 15-year-old Mainland High School student has been arrested over phrases she allegedly typed into her school computer, officials said. The student allegedly typed, "how to kill the president" and "im just kidding," into her computer, which alerted school officials and law enforcement.



A 15-year-old high school student in Florida was arrested on Friday after allegedly typing "how to kill the president" and "im just kidding" on her school-issued laptop, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

It came on the same day that President Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a midterm election rally in Daytona Beach.

Florida 15-year-old arrested over alleged threat towards Donald Trump

What we know:

According to the arrest report, the 15-year-old girl is a student at Mainland High School. FOX 35 is not naming the student due to her age.

On Friday, Oct. 30, school officials received an alert after the student allegedly typed the words, "how to kill the president" and "im just kidding," on her One Drive school account, according to the report. That alert was sent to several school faculty and staff members, as well as law enforcement agencies.

The school resource officer (SRO) contacted the student and while attempting to put handcuffs on her, she allegedly resisted and tried to leave the office, kicked and swung her arms, the report said. The SRO then put the student in a "bear hug" and redirected her to the floor, where she laid on her arms to avoid being detained, the report said.

During the scuffle, the officer's Taser broke off the holder. A school guardian had to help the officer detain the student.

Officials contacted the girl's guardian, who confirmed that the student did not have access to any weapons. The rest of the arrest report was redacted.

The girl was arrested on three charges:

Intimidation - Written threat to kill, bodily harm another

Obstruct police - deprive means of protection or communication

Resist officer - obstruct without violence

President Donald Trump was listed as the victim in the report.

Florida woman arrested for threat to shoot Trump

Local perspective:

A 21-year-old Florida woman was arrested early Friday morning over a social media post that threatened to shoot President Donald Trump.

"Going to a trump rally in my city tmr so I can (redacted) him with my flock! wish me luck guys !!" Albro allegedly captioned the post, including a selfie-style photo of herself, according to police records.

That post was flagged by the U.S. Secret Service, who then contacted the Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Domestic Security Unit, who went to Albro's house.

Albro reportedly told deputies that her post was "obviously a joke," that she did not own a Glock and does not like guns, and that she would never hurt someone, the report said. She admitted to not liking the president.

What they're saying:

"I would strongly advise anyone else thinking of posting a "joke" along these lines to think twice. VSO continues to work hand in hand with the Secret Service, FBI and all our law enforcement partners to ensure this presidential visit to Daytona Beach is a safe event for all who attend, and for our whole community," Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post connected to Albro's arrest.