Orlando weather: Comfortable temperatures with a mix of sunshine and clouds

TODAY:

Temperatures and humidity levels are feeling much more comfortable Wednesday morning across Central Florida.

This will be a trend that carries into this afternoon as highs reach the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

A stray sprinkle or two can't be completely ruled out, mainly near the coast.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A really pleasant stretch of weather is on the way for the rest of this week and even into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for highs through Friday before a more potent cold front arrives for the weekend.

This will help to usher in cooler and drier air into the Sunshine State, which will limit highs to the mid to upper 70s all weekend.

Morning lows will be cool and fall-like, dipping down into the 50s.