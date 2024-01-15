Orlando weather: Clouds, rain on tap for Central Florida Monday; Cold front to bring thunderstorms Tuesday

Clouds and showers will define this MLK Day with mild low-70s on tap, and rain chances going up with each passing hour across Central Florida.

A warm front is moving in today and is the responsible party for today's dreariness.

The gloom continues through Tuesday with the approach of a cold front tomorrow, resulting in thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tuesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for the enhanced rain chance, though no widespread severe weather is expected.

Wednesday brings cooler weather with highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 40s. This unsettled pattern continues with yet another round of rain by the end of the week.

El Nino this winter has continued to stack up rainy weather systems in what is normally considered, "the dry season."