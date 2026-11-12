Orlando weather: Cold front bringing coldest air of the season to Central Florida

The Brief Another pleasant, warm day is in store for Central Florida before a cold front moves in tonight. The front is expected to bring the coldest air of the season to the area, with temperatures dipping into the 40s this weekend. Temperatures rebound next week, returning to the mid 70s.



After starting the day off in the 60s for most across Central Florida, temperatures will rebound in a big way this afternoon.

Although we’ll be warm, it will be seasonable as afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s.

A highly anticipated powerful cold front is slated to move through this evening and into the overnight. This will be a dry front, so no additional rainfall is expected.

But behind the front there will be dramatically cooler and drier air, ushering in some of the coldest temperatures since March this weekend.

Big changes into the weekend

Cooler temperatures and sunshine arrives just in time for this weekend.

Temperatures will fall overnight into the 50s tomorrow morning, and afternoon highs will only make it into the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be breezy as winds gust up to about 20-25 mph.

Morning lows will be chilly for this weekend, dipping down into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Once we factor in the breezy winds, wind chills could dip down into the upper 30s north of Orlando and low to mid 40s for communities near and south of Orlando.

Even with the help of mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will also be well below normal. Plan for a high of 65° in Orlando Saturday and 72° Sunday.

Warmer and unsettled next week

Temperatures bounce back into the mid 70s next week as a more active and unsettled pattern takes shape.

This will mean the potential of rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms. However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the data. Stay tuned.