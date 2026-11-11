Worker dead, another seriously hurt after water main breaks at construction site in The Villages

article

The Brief A construction worker died and another was seriously hurt after a water main ruptured in The Villages on Tuesday. The incident happened at a construction site near the intersection of McNeill Drive and Harmony Drive. The ruptured water main released a "significant" amount of water into an excavation trench where crews were working. One worker escaped, the other became trapped beneath the mud and water and died, according to officials.



One worker died, and another one was seriously injured after a water main ruptured at a construction site in The Villages on Tuesday, according to officials.

Water main ruptures at construction site

What we know:

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of McNeill and Harmony Drive after reports of a water main rupture, according to The Villages Public Safety Department.

Officials said construction crews were working inside an excavation trench when a pressurized water main ruptured. A "significant" amount of water was released into the trench, knocking two workers into the excavation.

One worker was able to get out of the trench, according to officials. That worker was evaluated by first responders before they were taken to Orlando Regional Medial Center as a trauma alert.

The second worker was trapped beneath the mud and water. Technical rescue specialists worked to free the worker from the mud, but the worker died, officials said.

Rescue crews were later able to recover the worker's body from the excavation.

Construction site incident under investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any additional details about the incident.

Officials said the circumstances around the water main rupture are under investigation.

The case has been turned over to the Wildwood Police Department.