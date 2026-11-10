Music helps stroke survivor reclaim confidence, connection through rehab program 'Strokestra'

The Brief Former Division I water polo athlete Evan Staton suffered paralyzing strokes and complications while undergoing cancer treatment at age 25. Now cancer-free, Staton is rehabilitating through "Strokestra," a free program combining music therapy, professional musicians, and clinicians. Staton and nearly 50 fellow participants are performing in a free public concert at Steinmetz Hall inside the Dr. Phillips Center.



Evan Staton was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2022, shortly after graduating from Pepperdine University. He was 25 when complications from cancer treatment led to respiratory failure and required him to be placed on life support.

While intubated, Staton suffered multiple strokes that left him paralyzed on his left side and affected his speech and vision. Today, Staton is cancer-free, engaged to be married next year and working to rebuild his abilities through rehabilitation.

The backstory:

Before his medical crisis, Staton was a standout student-athlete in Central Florida. He set swimming and water polo records at Dr. Phillips High School before continuing his athletic career at Pepperdine University in California, where he competed in Division I water polo.

Two years after graduating, Staton was preparing to return to his high school alma mater to teach and coach. Instead, at age 25, he faced a life-threatening medical crisis that dramatically changed the course of his life.

Despite the physical effects of the strokes, he remains cognitively intact, with a sharp memory and sense of humor.

He is among the participants in Strokestra, a collaborative rehabilitation program led by professional musicians and AdventHealth clinicians. The program uses music and group performance to help stroke survivors improve motor skills, speech, confidence and social connections.

By the numbers:

Staton was 25 when complications from his cancer treatment left him fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2022, a medical crisis that ultimately led to respiratory failure and multiple strokes.

Since its inception, Strokestra has grown from nine participants to nearly 50, reflecting the program's expanding reach. The group is scheduled to perform Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Steinmetz Hall, where the public can attend the concert for free. Participation in the rehabilitation program is also free.

What they're saying:

For Staton, returning to music and performing with others has helped restore a sense of connection to his life before the strokes.

"It reminds me of what I used to be," Staton said.

His mother, Athena Staton, described the lasting effects of the medical crisis.

"Because the strokes occurred while he was intubated and put on life support. He was left with the horrific effects of the stroke. He is paralyzed on his left side," she said.

Despite the challenges, she said her son has retained his personality and cognitive abilities.

"It's devastating, but the fact that he is cognitively intact, his memories are sharper than ever, his wit, he's still Evan," she said.

She also credited Strokestra with helping him find purpose and happiness during recovery.

"Finding joy in life when so much has been taken away… it requires intention and Evan has achieved that in part through Strokestra," she said.

For Staton, progress is about more than rehabilitation.

"I'm happy now," he said.

Strokestra performance at Dr. Phillips Center

What you can do:

The public can learn more about the impact of music-based rehabilitation by attending an upcoming Strokestra performance.

Staton and nearly 50 fellow participants are performing in a concert at Steinmetz Hall inside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The live performance is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance.