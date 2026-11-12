Dale Smith Jr.'s past under scrutiny as medical examiner reviews former wife's 2001 death

The Brief The Orange County Medical Examiner is reviewing the 2001 death of Shannon Collins-Smith, the former wife of Dale Smith Jr. Collins-Smith's death was ruled accidental, but former investigators say new questions warrant a closer look. Smith is charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 disappearance of his former fiancée, Michelle Parker, and has pleaded not guilty.



The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office is reviewing the 2001 death of Shannon Collins-Smith, the former wife of Dale Smith Jr., who is charged in connection with the 2011 disappearance of his former fiancée, Michelle Parker.

The review comes more than 25 years after Collins-Smith died at a house party. Her death was originally ruled accidental, with investigators reporting that MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, was found in her system.

History of domestic violence

The backstory:

Collins-Smith was married to Smith before he became engaged to Parker, who disappeared in 2011. Smith is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Parker's disappearance. Her body has never been found. Smith has pleaded not guilty.

Former Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Jamie Copenhaver, who was involved in the original investigation into Collins-Smith's death, said the medical examiner's review raises questions about whether her death was accidental.

Copenhaver said investigators do not know whether the MDMA found in Collins-Smith's system was pure or contained other substances.

Shannon Collins-Smith (left) and Dale Smith Jr.

Retired FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has studied the case but did not investigate it, said the review could indicate that authorities have identified information warranting a closer examination of the circumstances surrounding Collins-Smith's death.

Coffindaffer also pointed to Smith's history of domestic violence involving Collins-Smith. According to the report, Smith was jailed when Collins-Smith died, following an earlier incident in which he allegedly pushed her, causing a severe head injury that required hospitalization.

Collins-Smith's mother told reporters the family is grateful the medical examiner is reviewing the case and is awaiting the findings. She emphasized that the family does not want the renewed attention to overshadow Parker's family and its ongoing search for answers.

What's next:

Smith remains in custody without bond in connection with Parker's disappearance. He is scheduled to return to court Monday, Nov. 16.