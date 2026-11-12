Deltona car crash sends one vehicle into tree, another into a home

The Brief At least three people were hospitalized after a black car crashed into an SUV on Normandy Boulevard in Deltona shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said. Witnesses reported the black car's driver was unresponsive before the collision. Investigators believe the driver may have experienced a medical episode.



At least three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Normandy Boulevard in Deltona that brought deputies and emergency crews to the scene shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said.

What we know:

Investigators say witnesses saw the driver of a black car unresponsive behind the wheel before the vehicle crashed into an SUV.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing the driver's condition. Moments later, the black car collided with the SUV, sending two people to the hospital.

Santos Latorre, who lives near the crash site, said he heard a loud impact and went outside to see what had happened.

"It was pretty loud. Boom. And then I came to check it out, and I saw that commotion," Latorre said.

Investigators believe the driver of the black car may have experienced a medical episode while driving, possibly contributing to the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the conditions of the two people hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.