Could the next Disney ride start inside your own car? Patent suggests new technology

The Brief Disney has patented technology that could turn personal vehicles into interactive theme park attractions using projections, animatronics and vehicle features. The concept could allow guests to experience Disney-style rides at locations such as Orlando International Airport. The patent does not mean the attraction is coming soon, and the technology may never be developed.



Disney has patented technology that could transform personal vehicles into mobile theme park experiences, allowing guests to experience attractions without entering a traditional theme park.

The patent, titled "Vehicle Entertainment System and Method," describes a system that could guide vehicles through specially designed tunnels featuring projections, animatronics and other visual effects.

What they're saying:

The technology could also interact with a vehicle's existing features, including its stereo, headlights and climate controls, to create an immersive experience. For example, a car's heater could turn on as guests approach a simulated volcano.

Loyal Pyczynski, a business consultant and former Disney Imagineering executive, compared the concept to taking Disney's Test Track attraction beyond the theme park.

He suggested the technology could be used at locations such as Orlando International Airport, allowing visitors to begin their vacation experience before reaching the parks.

Disney has patented technology that could transform personal vehicles into mobile theme park experiences, allowing guests to experience attractions without entering a traditional theme park.

The patent also describes different ways vehicles could navigate the experience. Self-driving cars could potentially guide themselves, while other vehicles could be moved along a controlled track.

Theme park expert Seth Kubersky said the concept could allow Disney to create temporary, traveling attractions in locations such as large parking lots.

What's next:

However, obtaining a patent does not mean Disney plans to build the attraction. The technology could be years away from being used, if it is developed at all.