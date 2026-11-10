Orlando weather: Another warm day before cooler air pushes through Central Florida

The Brief It will be a chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s before they reach the mid-80s by the afternoon. Spotty showers with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, a cold front will move in, bringing much cooler temperatures.



Some will need a light jacket this morning as you're making your way out the door on this morning.

Temperatures will go from the 50s and 60s this morning before warming up in a big way this afternoon as highs approach the mid 80s.

A spotty afternoon sprinkle can't be ruled out today, but only a 20% chance of rain is anticipated.

Midweek showers

What to expect:

For Wednesday and Thursday, spotty showers with a few thunderstorms thrown into the mix will be possible.

So far, a 40% chance of rain and storms is on the way for tomorrow and a 20% chance for Thursday. The timing of the rain and/or storms will be mainly after lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours, lingering after sunset.

Even though there is the potential of just a few thunderstorms, there might be just enough energy and fuel in the atmosphere to cause a strong storm or two. The main threats would be pockets of strong, damaging wind gusts and hail.

For Thursday, isolated showers and sprinkles will stick around, mainly south of Orlando.

Late-week cold front

Winds gradually pick up Thursday with gusts up to 20-25 mph as a powerful cold front approaches the region.

The cold front itself will move in late Thursday night, ushering in dramatically cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will likely struggle to make it out of the 60s, setting the stage for a chilly and breezy weekend.

Big changes for the week

How low will temps get?:

Morning lows will be chilly for this weekend, dipping down into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Once we factor in the breezy winds, wind chills could dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s for some spots.

Even with the help of mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will also be well below normal. Plan for a high of 64° in Orlando Saturday and 71° Sunday.