Group of teens near UCF hit by hit-and-run driver, FHP says

The Brief A hit-and-run driver struck two cars before jumping a curb and hitting seven teenagers along University Boulevard near UCF. Three teens were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by Orange County Fire Rescue, while four others went to the hospital by other means. FHP is investigating and searching for the driver, who fled the scene.



A driver struck two vehicles before jumping a curb and hitting a group of seven teenagers walking along a sidewalk Friday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

1 pedestrian critically injured

What we know:

The crash happened along University Boulevard, less than a mile from the University of Central Florida, in an area with several restaurants, businesses and shopping centers.

Preliminary information from the Florida Highway Patrol shows an unidentified vehicle collided with a 2020 Honda Civic and a 2025 Honda Civic before striking four pedestrians, according to an initial crash report.

However, a later report from authorities and information provided by emergency responders identified seven teenagers as victims.

Three of the teenagers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, while the other four went to the hospital by other means, according to officials. One of the teenagers was transported as a trauma alert. The conditions of the injured were not immediately available.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. Earlier information from emergency officials indicated that eight patients were involved in the incident, including one person who refused treatment.

A witness who works at a nearby business said he heard a loud bang and initially thought someone had dropped something while washing dishes.

He said he then saw people running outside and contacted a co-worker before they stepped outside and noticed a large police response.

The crash left a large scene spanning approximately 100 yards, with two damaged Honda Civics remaining at the location as tow trucks worked to remove the vehicles. One car was found resting on a sidewalk near damaged poles and hand railings.

The roadway reopened after being temporarily closed during the investigation.

What we don't know:

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled after the crash, according to FHP. Troopers are investigating the incident as an active criminal investigation. Authorities have not yet released details about the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle.

What's next:

Investigators are expected to examine possible surveillance footage from nearby businesses and shopping centers to help identify the vehicle and driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators.