Teen faces murder charge in Apopka fall festival shooting, police say

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The Brief A 17-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting at a festival in Apopka. The shooting happened near Goodrich Avenue and East Orange Street as people were leaving the festival. A man, 21-year-old Nasir Hercule, was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died days later from his injuries, police said.



A teen is facing an ungraded charge of first-degree murder after a man who was injured in a shooting at an Apopka festival over the weekend died days later, according to police.

The 17-year-old was arrested alongside another juvenile after the Nov. 6 shooting near Goodrich Avenue and East Orange Street.

Fight at festival escalates into shooting

What we know:

According to police, an argument that began at the festival at Kit Land Nelson Park escalated into gunfire.

A man, identified as 21-year-old Nasir Hercule, was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police said Hercule had died from his injuries.

Police said officers responded quickly to the shooting and two people—the 17-year-old and another juvenile—were detained. Police said the gun used in the shooting was also recovered.

Charges against teen upgraded

The 17-year-old was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, juvenile in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

On Monday, investigators with the police department said one of the charges had been upgraded to first-degree murder following the death of Hercule.

The other juvenile has been charged with resisting an officer without violence.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what sparked the initial argument at the festival.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to contact the Apopka Police Department 407-703-1757 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).