Downtown Orlando businesses push back against after-midnight alcohol permit fees

The Brief Downtown Orlando businesses are asking the city to suspend fees required to serve alcohol after midnight. Industry representatives say 39 businesses were billed more than $4.3 million for off-duty police officers over two years. The city says the fees help fund downtown public safety efforts, which have contributed to a 20% decrease in overall crime.



Some downtown Orlando businesses are paying thousands of dollars each month to remain open past midnight.

Now, business owners are asking the city to reconsider its after-midnight alcohol sales permit program and suspend the associated fees.

Permit program requires additional security payments

Local perspective:

The city established its After-Midnight Alcohol Sales (AMS) permit program in May 2023.

Under the program, businesses serving alcohol between midnight and 2 a.m. in the Downtown Entertainment District must obtain a permit.

The National Independent Venue Association, which represents venues nationwide, including The Beacham and Celine, is now asking city leaders to reconsider the program.

In a letter to city officials, the organization said 39 downtown businesses were billed more than $4.3 million for off-duty police officers over a two-year period.

Businesses raise concerns over rising costs

What they're saying:

Business owners say they recognize the importance of keeping downtown safe but argue that the cost of providing security should not fall on a small group of establishments.

"We are quickly approaching the half-million-dollar range in terms of AMS fees," one business representative said.

Frank Hamby, owner of The Beacham, said the current costs are significant.

"Currently they are paying almost $30,000 a month, so about $350,000 a year," Hamby said.

Owners say costs are affecting operations

Eric Fuller, owner of Celine, said the program places a disproportionate financial burden on a limited number of businesses, even though the security efforts benefit the broader downtown area.

"Our biggest, like, frustration is the fact that it's a handful of businesses paying a fee that benefits all of the downtown area, and we think that's really unfair," Fuller said.

Hamby said the expenses have also affected The Beacham's ability to maintain staffing and make improvements to its building.

"When this started, they had about 300 employees, now they have about 200. They had to lay off a bunch, and we have not been able to do any of the capital improvements to the building that we wanted to do," Hamby said.

City points to downtown crime reduction

The other side:

The city maintains that the AMS permit program helps offset some of the costs associated with downtown public safety services.

A city spokesperson said the fees cover only a portion of those expenses, noting that the city also pays for law enforcement services downtown.

According to the spokesperson, the city's public safety efforts have contributed to a 20% decrease in overall crime downtown.

Business owners are asking city leaders to suspend the fees and reconsider how the costs of downtown security are shared.