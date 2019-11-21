Orlando police searching for second suspect after victim stabbed multiple times at 7-Eleven

article

Orlando Police have one person in custody and they are searching for another after a man was stabbed at an Orange County 7-Eleven gas station early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 938 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando after a man was reportedly stabbed multiple times during an argument.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police say he is listed in stable condition.

Police arrested one suspect in the stabbing. They say a second suspect is still at large.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.