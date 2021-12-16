Orlando police investigating after bullet hits house
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers are investigating a shooting call in Orlando on Thursday.
Orlando police responded to the area of W. Livingston Street after receiving a call of shots fired. Officers say one shot was fired and the outside of a house was struck.
"However, we do not believe that this home or any other home was targeted," police said.
There were no injuries reported and there is no suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing.