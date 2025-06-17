Orlando music festival stagehand death leads to citations for 2 event companies

The Brief Two event production companies were cited by OSHA after a stagehand was killed during setup for the 2024 Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando. The worker, 33-year-old Misael Aguirre, died when a steel brace fell due to inadequate structural support and lack of safety procedures. One company paid nearly $20,000 in fines, while the other is contesting the findings.



Federal safety officials have cited two event production companies following the death of a stagehand during setup for a music festival in Orlando last year.

The backstory:

In October 2024, officials reported that a worker had died during an apparent "accident" at Camping World Stadium, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials later identified the victim as 33-year-old Misael Aguirre, a stagehand from Texas, who was presumably working at the stadium in preparation for the 2024 Electric Daisy Carnival, also known as EDC.

EDC

This was OPD's response to FOX 35 following the incident:

"Misael was killed due to injuries he sustained when the purlin broke and the black steel brace fell on him. Although more purlins in place, a forklift holding the steel brace, or other precautions may have prevented his death, there was no set procedure in place for the assembly. Multiple people, including Raul (the forklift driver who was holding up the piece that fell on Misael), agreed that one purlin holding up the steel end pieces was not safe. Although the situation was recognized as unsafe by multiple people, nobody took any action with the intent to injure or kill Misael."

During the Orlando Police Department's investigation, no criminal charges were filed. The case was handed off to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced multiple citations Friday, stemming from the October 2024 incident. According to their report, the worker suffered fatal injuries due to structural instability during stage construction.

Stage FX Inc. and James Thomas Productions LLC were cited for serious safety violations, including failing to maintain structural stability and not providing adequate employee training on related hazards.

James Thomas Productions has paid $19,860 to resolve the violations, while Stage FX is contesting the findings before OSHA.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction sector had the highest number of fatalities with 92 fatalities in 2023 in the private industry, with falls, slips and trips resulting in 43 of the 92 construction sector fatalities.

The federal agency continues to emphasize the importance of preventing struck-by hazards in temporary stage setups and urges employers to utilize OSHA’s free compliance assistance resources.

