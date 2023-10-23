Orlando man killed in motorcycle crash while going around a curve, troopers say

An Orlando man riding on a motorcycle is dead following a crash early Monday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Old Winter Garden Road at N Ivey Lane in Orange County.

A 34-year-old man was traveling westbound on Old Winter Garden Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road.

Troopers said the motorcycle collided with a concrete barrier, causing him to fall off. He was taken to local hospital where he later died.

Traffic was blocked in the area but has since reopened.