Orlando man killed in motorcycle crash while going around a curve, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man riding on a motorcycle is dead following a crash early Monday, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Old Winter Garden Road at N Ivey Lane in Orange County.
A 34-year-old man was traveling westbound on Old Winter Garden Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road.
Troopers said the motorcycle collided with a concrete barrier, causing him to fall off. He was taken to local hospital where he later died.
Traffic was blocked in the area but has since reopened.