Orlando Magic kick off 31st season with 'Magic Above All'

The Orlando Magic tip-off the 2019-20 regular season on the Rich and Helen DeVos court at Amway Center when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, October 23 at 7.p.m. as part of the Magic's Opening Night Tip-Off Presented by AdventHealth.

The Magic's 31st season will feature its brand-new marketing campaign “Magic Above All.” The fresh campaign turns the page on the next chapter of Orlando Magic history and speaks to what the organization is working towards each day, never giving up, striving to make a difference both on and off the court and coming together in the community and in the arena.

In addition to the new campaign, there will be several activities planned and fans are encouraged to get into their seats early. Highlights for opening night include:

Poster giveaway to first 2,500 fans

T-Shirt distribution to every fan in attendance (pictured above)

LED light show technology, every fan will receive a LED light wristband

National Anthem performed by Gina Marie Incandela

Halftime performance featuring Anti-Gravity (trampoline performers)

Fan Fest on Church St., starting at 4:30 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks, balloons, face painting, caricature artist, video game truck and much more

Limited tickets for opening night are still available and can be purchased at www.orlandomagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

Information provided by OrlandoMagic.com