Orlando's Jewish community reacts to Neo-Nazi demonstrator facing judge.

Members of the Jewish community say they are feeling more at peace following the arrests of the three men involved in the Neo-Nazi demonstrations in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for an attack at an anti-Semitic rally in Central Florida. Joshua Terrell, 46, and Burt Colucci, 45, are facing charges of battery with a hate crime enhancement. Jason Brown, 47, is facing a charge of grand theft.

"Hopefully, this will send a message that indeed the wheels of justice can work, and they can be fair. And that they will prosecute acts of hatred and violence," said Rabbi David Barnett of Congregation Beth Am in Longwood.

A Jewish UCF student, David Newstat, told FOX 35 he was pepper-sprayed, kicked, and called anti-Semitic slurs by members of the group after the demonstrations escalated last weekend. The people in the group were seen wearing Swastikas and other Nazi paraphernalia.

"We just remembered the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and we’re still seeing the political ramifications of that ideology, which is sick, but it’s there," said Saul Rubin a member of Orlando's Jewish community.

Rubin said the arrests made after the violent demonstration is a small victory, and he has a message to his fellow Jewish community.

"It is safe. You can wear your Yamaka outside. You can go buy Kosher food. You can do whatever you want to be Jewish," said Rubin. "We cannot be afraid to be who we are."

Advertisement

Colucci is being held in Polk County and waiting to be transferred to Orange County as of Saturday. The other two men are being held in Brevard County and according to court documents are scheduled to see a judge on Monday.