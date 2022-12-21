Orlando International Airport sees busy travel days ahead Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday marked what the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said was the fifth day into the 19-day time frame for the end-of-year holiday travel season.
Orlando International Airport (MCO) is on track with early projections, making this one of the busiest holiday periods in airport history, officials said. So far this holiday season, traffic is up more than 8% over 2021 with approximately 720,000 travelers already moving through MCO.
"With near-record traffic expected and the potential for bad weather in the north, we must stress to passengers that they not be lulled into thinking the airport is not busy," says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Arrive at the airport early. Allowing yourself extra time reduces your stress level in handling unexpected delays along the way from parking to ticketing to security."
MCO is still expecting three million passengers during this holiday travel time. The busiest day is expected to be Monday, Jan. 2 with approximately 163,000 travelers.
Preliminary Holiday Travel Numbers at MCO:
- Friday, December 16 - 145,300
- Saturday, December 17 - 157,000
- Sunday, December 18 - 149,500
- Monday, December 19 - 142,300
- Tuesday, December 20 - 125,300
Airport officials offer these travel reminders/tips when flying:
- Do NOT bring weapons in carry-on luggage to the security checkpoint. You will most likely miss your flight and could face up to a $15,000 fine by the TSA.
- Allow yourself at least three hours of time before your flight to account for added roadway traffic, parking, ticket processing and TSA security screening.
- Check Orlando International Airport's social media platforms or website at www.orlandoairports.net for the latest parking updates and directions.
- Remember you can do last-minute shopping, even on Christmas Day, at numerous airport concessions.
- Practice patience, you are not alone. You are part of three million travelers expected at Orlando International this holiday season.