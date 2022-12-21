Orlando International Airport sees busy travel days ahead Christmas

Wednesday marked what the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said was the fifth day into the 19-day time frame for the end-of-year holiday travel season.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is on track with early projections, making this one of the busiest holiday periods in airport history, officials said. So far this holiday season, traffic is up more than 8% over 2021 with approximately 720,000 travelers already moving through MCO.



"With near-record traffic expected and the potential for bad weather in the north, we must stress to passengers that they not be lulled into thinking the airport is not busy," says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Arrive at the airport early. Allowing yourself extra time reduces your stress level in handling unexpected delays along the way from parking to ticketing to security."

MCO is still expecting three million passengers during this holiday travel time. The busiest day is expected to be Monday, Jan. 2 with approximately 163,000 travelers.

Preliminary Holiday Travel Numbers at MCO:

Friday, December 16 - 145,300

Saturday, December 17 - 157,000

Sunday, December 18 - 149,500

Monday, December 19 - 142,300

Tuesday, December 20 - 125,300

Airport officials offer these travel reminders/tips when flying: