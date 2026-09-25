Orlando International Airport to conduct emergency training exercise

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The Brief A scheduled training exercise beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday near Gates 1–29. Travelers and airport personnel can continue to contact the appropriate authorities with any questions or concerns.



Orlando International Airport is set to conduct a scheduled training exercise beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday near Gates 1–29.

According to officials, first responders and emergency response vehicles will be present on the airfield during the exercise. Airport officials say the planned training will not impact normal airport operations.

Anyone receiving reports of a possible incident at MCO should be aware that the information may be related to the scheduled exercise. Travelers and airport personnel can continue to contact the appropriate authorities with any questions or concerns.