Forecast: September Nor'easter to bring dry air, low humidity to Florida

The Brief



A rare September Nor'easter is expected to bring rain to much of the northeastern United States – and dry air and cooler temperatures to Florida.

Where is the Nor'Easter?

The storm is currently developing off the North Carolina coast and will rapidly strengthen until it sits just off the Long Island and New Jersey coasts this weekend.

Will the Nor'Easter make its way to Florida?

Timeline:

The rare September Nor'easter will bring very dry Canadian air all the way south to central Florida come this weekend. Low pressure rotates counterclockwise, which means that big storm off the Northeast coast will bring strong northerly winds into Florida on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

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Florida impacts: Breezy and cooler temperatures

What to expect:

Lower humidity will rapidly arrive Friday evening, and settle in for the weekend.

Dew points are going to fall to November levels in central Florida, with crisp and refreshing air here all weekend.

There will be lots of sunshine and 0 rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will still be a tad breezy Saturday, 15-25 mph, and lighten up on Sunday.

Temperatures will feel cooler this weekend, especially on Sunday morning, where areas north of Florida could dip into the 50s. Morning forecasts on Sunday in Orlando should be in the 60s.