Orlando Health seeks help in identifying patient brought to ORMC

Orlando Health is attempting to identify a patient who was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) over the weekend and is asking for help.

The patient is a white man with mid-length hair described as either black or brown. He also has an auburn-colored mustache and beard. He is 5'11", weighs 135 pounds, and is believed to be in his late 20s to mid-40s. He has several tattoos including a Florida Marlins logo on his right hand; "S E L F" (one letter on each finger of the right hand); "City Boy" (left hand); "M A D E" (one letter on each finger of the left hand); unrecognizable tattoos also on the left forearm and wrist and right forearm.



The patient was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle incident in the Colonial and Dorchester area on Dec. 31 just after 6 p.m., according to authorities. He was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue. When he was admitted, he was wearing faded blue jeans, two black T-shirts, and a green windbreaker jacket.



Anyone who believes they recognize this description should call the Orlando Health ORMC Chaplain at 321-841-2983. FOX 35 News did request an image of the patient but was told one was not available at this time.



