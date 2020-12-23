Orlando Health begins distributing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

article

Orlando Health on Wednesday began distributing Modern's COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk clinicians and non-clinicians at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the new Moderna vaccine was administered to a team member at the Lake County, Florida, hospital. It was the first Moderna inoculation used at the Florida-based health care system since the vaccine was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Approximately 900 team members at risk of COVID-19 exposure will receive the free, voluntary vaccination today at the day-long clinic, which ends at 7 p.m. Orlando Health South Lake received its shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday.