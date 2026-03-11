Orlando City coach Oscar Paraja fired

The Orlando City Soccer Club has fired head coach Oscar Pareja.

"Orlando City and Head Coach Oscar Pareja have mutually agreed to part ways. Assistant coach Martín Perelman has been appointed interim head coach following Pareja’s departure," the team announced Wednesday afternoon in a post on its social media accounts.

Martin Perelman, the team's assistant coach, will now serve as interim head coach, the team said.

The announcement came hours after Kay Rawlins, the club's founder, announced her retirement.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership and professionalism he brought to our club," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director, in a statement.

"He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City’s history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoffs appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS. At the same time, we believe this is the right moment to take the Club in a new direction as we look to the next phase of our growth and ambitions. We are grateful for everything Oscar has contributed and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

"Oscar’s impact on our club and community will always be remembered," said Mark Wilf, Orlando City SC Owner & Chairman, in a prepared statement.

"He helped elevate Orlando City on and off the field, guided us through milestones that reshaped our trajectory and represented our crest with integrity. We are grateful for all he has given to the organization."

The backstory:

Oscar Pareja was named head coach of Orlando City on Dec. 4, 2019. Under his leadership, the team had a record of 103 wins, 72 losses, and 66 draws, a news release said.