Orlando adds 20 speed cameras to school zones: Here's where, and when fines will be issued
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando has installed 20 speed enforcement cameras in school zones throughout the city, the latest effort to stop dangerous speeding and protect students and staff walking to and from school.
The cameras will photograph and issue citations for those caught driving 10 mph or more above the posted speed limit through the speed enforcement zone when school is in session, according to the City of Orlando.
Warning period first, then enforcement period begins
Timeline:
There is a 45-day warning period, where drivers flagged by the cameras will be mailed a warning. However, starting Nov. 30, those flagged by the cameras will potentially be issued a $100 citation.
- Oct. 5: Warning period begins and lasts for 45 days
- Nov. 30: Warning period ends and enforcement begins.
How much is the fine?
By the numbers:
A $100 citation will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle captured by the camera traveling 10 MPH over the posted speed limit. Each citation will be reviewed by a certified traffic infraction enforcement officer with the Orlando Police Department before being issued, the city said.
Those who receive a ticket have three options:
- Pay the civil fine within 30 days
- Transfer the violation (to the person who was driving at the time of the violation)
- File for an administrative hearing to fight the citations
If you do not pay the fine within 30 days, transfer the fine, or file for a hearing, a Uniform Traffic Citation will be issued and the fine increases to $206.
Where does the money go?
According to the City of Orlando, citing Florida Law:
- $60 - City of Orlando for administering of the speed detection systems
- $20 - Florida Department of Revenue & General Revenue Fund
- $12 - Orange County Schools
- $5 - School Crossing Guard Recruitment Retention Program
- $2 - Florida Department of Revenue's Department of Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Standards and Training Trust Fund.
When are the cameras on?
The speed enforcement cameras will be active 30 minutes before the start of the school day, throughout the school day, and 30 minutes after the school day ends. There should be signage alerting drivers to the enforcement zone and times.
Where are the cameras located?
Local perspective:
- Innovation Middle School - Storey Park Boulevard
- Laureate Park Elementary School - Laureate Boulevard
- Odyssey Middle School - Lee Vista Boulevard
- Vista Pointe Elementary School - Market Place Drive
- Vista Lakes Elementary School - South Chickasaw Trail
- Dover Shores Elementary School - Gaston Foster Road and FL-15 (near Inter Larado Place and Conway Road)
- Engelwood Elementary School - La Costa Drive
- Eagle's Nest Elementary School - MetroWest Boulevard
- Roberto Clemente Middle School - Roberto Clemente Road
- Audubon Park K-8 School - Corrine Drive
- Lake Silver Elementary School - North Rio Grande Avenue
- College Park Middle School - Maury Road
- Blankner K-8 School - South Mills Avenue
- Boone High School - South Mills Avenue
- Millenia Gardens Elementary School - Millenia Boulevard
- Lake Como K-8 School - East Gore Street and South Bumby Avenue
- Rock Lake Elementary School - North Tampa Avenue
- Sun Blaze Elementary School - Randal Park Boulevard
- MetroWest Elementary School - Lake Vilma Drive
- Westpointe Elementary School - Lake Vilma Drive
The Source: This story uses information from the City of Orlando's web page on "School Zone Speed Cameras."