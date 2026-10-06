Orlando adds 20 speed cameras to school zones: Here's where, and when fines will be issued

The Brief The City of Orlando has added speed enforcement cameras to 20 school zones around the city. The cameras will capture anyone traveling 10 MPH over the posted speed limit and then issue a $100 citation to the registered owner of the vehicle. 45-day warning period: Started on Oct. 5 and runs through Nov. 30. Anyone captured by the speed enforcement cameras will receive a warning in the mail. Enforcement period begins: Nov. 30, 2026.



The City of Orlando has installed 20 speed enforcement cameras in school zones throughout the city, the latest effort to stop dangerous speeding and protect students and staff walking to and from school.

The cameras will photograph and issue citations for those caught driving 10 mph or more above the posted speed limit through the speed enforcement zone when school is in session, according to the City of Orlando.

Warning period first, then enforcement period begins

Timeline:

There is a 45-day warning period, where drivers flagged by the cameras will be mailed a warning. However, starting Nov. 30, those flagged by the cameras will potentially be issued a $100 citation.

Oct. 5: Warning period begins and lasts for 45 days

Nov. 30: Warning period ends and enforcement begins.

How much is the fine?

By the numbers:

A $100 citation will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle captured by the camera traveling 10 MPH over the posted speed limit. Each citation will be reviewed by a certified traffic infraction enforcement officer with the Orlando Police Department before being issued, the city said.

Those who receive a ticket have three options:

Pay the civil fine within 30 days

Transfer the violation (to the person who was driving at the time of the violation)

File for an administrative hearing to fight the citations

If you do not pay the fine within 30 days, transfer the fine, or file for a hearing, a Uniform Traffic Citation will be issued and the fine increases to $206.

Where does the money go?

According to the City of Orlando, citing Florida Law:

$60 - City of Orlando for administering of the speed detection systems

$20 - Florida Department of Revenue & General Revenue Fund

$12 - Orange County Schools

$5 - School Crossing Guard Recruitment Retention Program

$2 - Florida Department of Revenue's Department of Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Standards and Training Trust Fund.

When are the cameras on?

The speed enforcement cameras will be active 30 minutes before the start of the school day, throughout the school day, and 30 minutes after the school day ends. There should be signage alerting drivers to the enforcement zone and times.

Where are the cameras located?

Local perspective:

Innovation Middle School - Storey Park Boulevard

Laureate Park Elementary School - Laureate Boulevard

Odyssey Middle School - Lee Vista Boulevard

Vista Pointe Elementary School - Market Place Drive

Vista Lakes Elementary School - South Chickasaw Trail

Dover Shores Elementary School - Gaston Foster Road and FL-15 (near Inter Larado Place and Conway Road)

Engelwood Elementary School - La Costa Drive

Eagle's Nest Elementary School - MetroWest Boulevard

Roberto Clemente Middle School - Roberto Clemente Road

Audubon Park K-8 School - Corrine Drive

Lake Silver Elementary School - North Rio Grande Avenue

College Park Middle School - Maury Road

Blankner K-8 School - South Mills Avenue

Boone High School - South Mills Avenue

Millenia Gardens Elementary School - Millenia Boulevard

Lake Como K-8 School - East Gore Street and South Bumby Avenue

Rock Lake Elementary School - North Tampa Avenue

Sun Blaze Elementary School - Randal Park Boulevard

MetroWest Elementary School - Lake Vilma Drive

Westpointe Elementary School - Lake Vilma Drive