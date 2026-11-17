The Brief Insurance experts urge Central Florida homeowners to document their property before more heavy rain and potential flooding arrive. Homeowners should photograph their home's interior, exterior and belongings and save receipts for valuable items. Creating a home inventory can help support insurance claims and prevent disputes over storm-related damage.



As Central Florida prepares for another round of heavy rain and potential flooding, insurance experts are urging homeowners to document their property's condition and belongings before storms arrive.

Many homeowners may not realize their insurance policies do not cover flood damage until it is too late, making preparation especially important.

Take photos, create home inventory

What you can do:

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute said creating a home inventory can help homeowners avoid disputes and streamline the insurance claims process if their property is damaged.

He recommends documenting both the interior and exterior of homes with photos to establish their condition before a storm.

Having before-and-after images can help show the extent of damage and support an insurance claim.

Smartphone photos can help protect homeowners

Friedlander said homeowners do not need expensive equipment or an elaborate process to get started. A smartphone camera can provide an effective way to document a property.

He recommends taking photos of:

All sides of the home's exterior, including the front, sides and backyard.

The roof and other exterior features.

Every room inside the home.

Furniture, electronics, appliances and other personal belongings.

Homeowners should also gather receipts, purchase records and other documentation for valuable items when available.

Those records can help establish the value and ownership of damaged belongings during the claims process.

For homeowners who have lived in their properties for decades, creating a complete inventory may seem overwhelming. Friedlander said building a photo library of the home's interior and exterior is a good first step.

Preparation is key

Why you should care:

With Central Florida under a Storm Team Alert through Saturday, homeowners are being encouraged to take precautions before the next round of rainfall.

Documenting property conditions now can help establish a record of existing conditions and make it easier to identify damage after a storm.

Insurance experts also remind homeowners to review their policies and understand what types of damage are covered, particularly when it comes to flooding.