Woman dies after being detained by Orange County deputies, officials say; FDLE investigating

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a woman became unresponsive and died Tuesday while being taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County deputies responded to the area of 11100 Crystal Glen Blvd., near John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday regarding reports of a "woman knocking on doors and displaying erratic behavior," a news release said.

As the first deputy arrived at the scene, the deputy reportedly heard what sounded like breaking glass. It was later determined that the woman, who has not been identified, had thrown a large brick through the window of a home, OCSO said.

At some point, the deputy made contact with the woman, who reportedly fought with the deputy. Other deputies arrived, and the woman was subdued and taken into custody. However, she became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where she later died, OCSO said.

No other details about how the woman was subdued or how she became unresponsive were immediately released.

The FDLE will investigate the in-custody death and will then turn its investigation over to the State Attorney's Office for review. Following that process, OCSO will conduct its own investigation, a news release said.

The deputies involved have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave. They have not been identified.