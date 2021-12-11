Orange County Sheriff employee killed on I-4 after car hits patrol vehicle

An Orange County Sheriff's Office Civilian Field Service Officer was killed overnight.

The sheriff's office says the officer was working off-duty monitoring a lane closure on I-4 eastbound near the Kaley Street exit when his marked patrol vehicle was struck by another driver.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he died. He had been with the agency nearly 19 years.

MORE NEWS: Deaths confirmed in collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois after severe weather

"Please keep his family in your prayers," the sheriff's office wrote.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates.

Advertisement



