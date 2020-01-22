Orange County reviewing its 'dangerous dog' fee

Harley, the black lab, has stolen the hearts of an Orange County family.

“He’s a gentle, caring, sweetest dog, you can ever ask for,” said Andres Gaviria, Harley’s owner.

“My grandkid, I love him deeply,” said Camilia Muriel, Harley’s owner’s Mother.

Harley, the Lab (FOX 35 Orlando)

He is winning Camilia Muriel over and helping her through a serious illness.

“He would be always attached to me, like ‘you’re not alone,’ and if I was laying down, he would just lay down by my side,” said Muriel.

Advertisement

But Harley is classified by Orange County as a “dangerous dog,” or one that has injured another animal or person.

“He came into an incident with another animal in the neighborhood from what the records show,” said Gaviria.

This is happening under a different owner who surrendered Harley to animal services to be euthanized.

“We came in with 3 days with three days left for him to be euthanized,” said Gaviria.

Andres Gaviria spending $1500 to rescue Harley. He would soon find out, he would have to shell out more than $500 a year in fees to keep his companion.

“And what does that fee include, nothing, they come to the home, take a picture of his kennel and leash and leave,” said Gaviria.

The fees, for the public’s safety, for an annual inspection to ensure the dog is being kept securely at the home but Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, hoping the County can lower the fee.

“I hope that it will make it easier for people to give these dogs a chance and it won’t be a financial burden for those in the future who want to give that dog an opportunity to live,” said Emily Bonilla, Orange County Commissioner, District 5.

The County looking to have the fee reflect the cost of the inspection.

“The fees are up to the County, so that’s something we have control over,” said Bonilla.

Gaviria has now spent thousands of dollars on fees and is running out of money. He’s asking the County to make it more affordable to keep his dog alive.

“Pay or kill the dog and that to me is inhumane and they’re not treated fairly,” said Gaviria.

“You’re gonna punish my son for saving a nice innocent dog,” said Muriel.

The family is also urging the county to change its policy, allowing for reassessments of dogs, after time, to declassify them.

The issue is up for discussion at the next Commissioner’s meeting on February 11th.