Orange County no longer excusing absences for students staying home over COVID-19 concerns

Orange County Public Schools announced on Wednesday announced that beginning Jan. 31, the district will no longer excuse absences should a parent choose to keep their child at home due to concerns over COVID-19.

The district cited a decline in coronavirus cases in the county as one of the reasons driving the change.

"It is also an additional strain on our teachers as they continue to manage assignments for large numbers of absent students. Additionally, the State has not extended the quarantine code to be used in accommodation of absences in our attendance records, so students should be considered truant for non-attendance," the district said. "We simply must discontinue the provision."

If a parent wishes to continue keeping their child out of school, they can still enroll in Home School Education. Parents should contact the OCPS School Choice Office. The contact information can be found on ocps.net.

The district continues to require face masks for adults and strongly encourages them for students. The district also reminds parents that if your child is exhibiting illness or symptoms of COVID-19 please keep them home.

Health and safety procedures in the district's Health and Safety Procedures Manual are posted on the front page of ocps.net.

