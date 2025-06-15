Orange County investigating man's death in South Apopka

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a young man's death in South Apopka.

What we know:

A spokesperson for OCSO said deputies responded to the intersection of E. Ella J. Gilmore Street and Clarcona Road in South Apopka around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a man with "obvious signs of trauma."

That man, estimated to be between 18 and 20 years old, was transported to the hospital where he died, OCSO said.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and we have nothing further for release at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the man's injuries were not immediately known. It's also not known if authorities have identified any suspects or are looking for anyone potentially connected to the man's death.

