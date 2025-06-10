Orange County deputy runs red light, injures 1 in crash: Troopers

The Brief An Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy ran a red light and hit another car on Tuesday morning. Both the deputy and the man driving the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.



What happened?

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred Tuesday morning when an OCSO marked patrol car was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway approaching the State Road 408 overpass. At the same time, a 2008 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on John Young Parkway, also approaching the overpass.

Troopers say the driver of the Dodge was making a left turn to travel onto S.R. 408 when the deputy ran the red light. As a result, the front of the patrol car struck the Dodge.

Both the deputy and the driver of the Dodge, a 38-year-old man from Orlando, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the deputy that was involved in the crash. It is currently unclear what caused the deputy to run the red light and if the deputy will face any consequences.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

