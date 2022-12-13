Orange County deputy hit by fleeing suspect's vehicle during traffic stop, sheriff's office says

article

An Orange County deputy suffered minor injuries after being hit by a suspect's car during a traffic stop early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said around 1:35 a.m., a traffic stop was being conducted in the 400 block of Oakridge Road in Orlando. At some point, the sheriff's office said the man attempted to flee, striking one of the deputies with his vehicle.

"The suspect ran from the scene and was captured after a short foot pursuit," the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be fine.