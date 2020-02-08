Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting of 61-year-old man

article

Orange County deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was shot dead early Saturday morning in Orlando.

Deputies responded to the area of 39th Street and South Nashville Avenue around 2:27 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

"When deputies arrived, they located the victim lying on the ground unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," they said.

MORE NEWS: Police: 'Armed and dangerous' Daytona Beach man wanted for shooting another in the head during argument

The victim, identified as William Alphonso Simmons, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.