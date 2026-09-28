DeLand driver arrested after police say he sped 90 mph before rollover crash

The Brief DeLand police arrested Eric P. Szymczak after alleging he drove 90 mph in a 40 mph zone Saturday night. Investigators say he drove through medians, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, causing his pickup to roll over. Everyone involved suffered only minor injuries, and Szymczak faces a dangerous excessive speeding charge and a reckless driving citation.



A DeLand man was arrested after police said he drove 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, weaved through traffic and crashed his pickup truck into another vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Police say driver reached 90 mph

The backstory:

The incident happened around 11:17 p.m. Saturday when DeLand police officers spotted a pickup truck speeding near South Woodland Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue.

Police said radar measured the truck traveling 90 mph — 50 mph over the posted speed limit. Investigators said the driver continued south on South Woodland Boulevard, drove through a grass median to pass two vehicles, ran a red light at Taylor Road and again used the median to get around traffic.

Crash ends pursuit

Moments later, officers arrived at South Woodland Boulevard and McGregor Road, where they found the pickup overturned on its side after colliding with another vehicle.

Body camera video captured an occupant telling officers another vehicle "came out of nowhere" and claiming the crash was the other driver's fault.

Police said everyone involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

The driver, Eric P. Szymczak, 25, was arrested and charged with dangerous excessive speeding for driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit. He was also cited for reckless driving.