Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on US-192 in Kissimmee, FHP says

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The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on US-192 in Kissimmee early Friday before leaving the scene.

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of US-192 and International Drive.

According to FHP, a pedestrian ran across the road and into the direct path of a vehicle that was traveling west on US-192.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian and then drove off, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP searching for hit-and-run driver

Investigators found parts from the damaged vehicle at the scene and said it could be a silver-colored 2007 to 2010 Ford Edge.

The vehicle should have damage to its hood and the front-right headlight, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released the identity of the person killed in the hit-and-run crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash should contact FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.