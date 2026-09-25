Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on US-192 in Kissimmee, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on US-192 in Kissimmee early Friday before leaving the scene.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
What we know:
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of US-192 and International Drive.
According to FHP, a pedestrian ran across the road and into the direct path of a vehicle that was traveling west on US-192.
The vehicle hit the pedestrian and then drove off, according to troopers.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP searching for hit-and-run driver
Investigators found parts from the damaged vehicle at the scene and said it could be a silver-colored 2007 to 2010 Ford Edge.
The vehicle should have damage to its hood and the front-right headlight, according to FHP.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released the identity of the person killed in the hit-and-run crash.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash should contact FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.