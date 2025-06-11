Orange County deputies bust illegal casino hidden in garage repair shop

The Brief Deputies in Orange County shut down an illegal gambling operation hidden inside a garage door repair business on June 9. Authorities seized 18 gaming machines and a large amount of cash during the raid.



An alleged illegal gambling operation disguised as a garage door repair business was shut down June 9 following a raid by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies executed a search warrant at the business and discovered 18 illegal gaming machines and a substantial amount of cash, authorities said Monday. The business, disguised as a garage door repair shop, had been operating as an unlicensed gambling club.

CREDIT: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The bust was part of a joint effort with the Florida Division of Gaming Enforcement. No arrests were immediately announced, but officials said the investigation remains active.

"Illegal after-hours and gambling clubs pose a significant threat to public safety – and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will shut you down," the agency said in a statement.

