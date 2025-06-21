Orange County deadly street-racing: 2 arrested in connection to crash

The Brief Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly street-racing crash that took place in 2023 in Orange County. The two men are 22-year-old Jose Urban and 21-year-old Diego Abreu. Both men have pleaded not guilty, and their bond is set at $25,000 each.



Why were the two men arrested?

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Jose Urban and 21-year-old Diego Abreu on Thursday.

The men were arrested in connection with a deadly street-racing incident that killed a young woman named Lindsey Delgado.

Officials say the roadway where the crash occurred is a 40-mph zone, and the men were traveling at speeds between 92 and 100 mph when the wreck happened.

The case remained unresolved until January.

What's next:

Urban and Anreu face vehicular homicide charges. Both men have pleaded not guilty, and their bond is set at $25,000 each.

The two remain in the Orange County Jail.

What led to the deadly crash?

The backstory:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say Urban was driving a Toyota MR2, with Delgado in the passenger seat, and attempting to race Abreu, who was driving a Mini Cooper.

The pair were traveling northbound along J. Lawson Boulevard, approaching the intersection of South Boggy Creek Road.

As they approached the intersection, troopers say Urban failed to negotiate a curve to the left, running off the roadway to the right and striking a palm tree in the center grass median.

Abreu then turned around and drove back to the scene.

Urban and Delgado were trapped in the Toyota and had to be extricated. Delgado was hospitalized in critical condition and later died on June 21, 2023, according to arrest affidavits.

