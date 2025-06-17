Orange County cracks down on fireworks with new ordinance

The Brief Orange County limits fireworks to three holidays a year. Fines start at $200 and increase with each offense. The change follows months of community complaints.



Orange County residents frustrated by frequent fireworks in their neighborhoods may soon get relief, after county commissioners approved a new ordinance Tuesday restricting their use.

Breakdown of new ordinance

What we know:

Orange County commissioners have passed a new ordinance restricting the use of fireworks to just three days per year: July 4, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Violations will result in a tiered fine system — $200 for the first offense, $400 for the second, and $500 for each additional violation, which will also require a court appearance. Enforcement may be triggered by something as simple as a recorded video or audio clip of fireworks.

What we don't know:

Officials have not clarified how complaints will be verified or prioritized, especially in high-volume call areas. It’s also unclear whether homeowners will be held accountable for fireworks used by guests or neighbors in shared spaces, or how the ordinance applies to unincorporated versus incorporated parts of the county.

The backstory:

The ordinance comes after more than a year of public complaints from residents reporting near-nightly disruptions, often attributed to a single repeat offender in some neighborhoods. Calls for regulation intensified as residents shared stories of frightened pets, sleep disturbances, and concerns over safety.

What they're saying:

Orange County commissioners have approved a new ordinance banning the use of fireworks outside of major holidays, following months of complaints from residents frustrated by constant explosions disrupting their neighborhoods.

"This isn’t for people who are getting married or having a baby reveal," said District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe. "What’s included is these daily reoccurring obsessions with fireworks and loud fireworks in communities."

Residents in some neighborhoods say they’ve endured near-nightly disruptions for more than a year, allegedly caused by a single individual.

"They sound like little bombs — boom, boom — every day," one resident said.

Under the new rules, a simple recording of a firework explosion may be enough to trigger enforcement. County attorneys and the sheriff’s office collaborated with commissioners to close potential loopholes in the ordinance and streamline enforcement.

"This is a direct impact of a community coming together," Uribe said. "Us sitting down and saying, ‘What are the problems? What are some solutions?’ Doing it together, getting the lawyers involved, and finding a way to bring this."

What's next:

The ordinance is expected to take effect within 10 days.

