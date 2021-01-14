OPD: 'Penthouse drug seizure' nets cannabis, meth, guns, $208K in cash

article

Special agents with the Orlando Police Department said a search warrant executed at a penthouse suite at the 55 West Apartments netted a stunning haul of drugs, weapons, and cash.

A tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration led members of the Special Enforcement Division to carry out the search warrant at a penthouse suite of 55 W. Church Street. on Jan. 6, at 11 p.m.

There, the agents said they recovered 50 pounds of cannabis, 15 grams of methamphetamine, $208,000 in cash, and six guns.

A spokesperson for the agency told our news partners at the Orlando Sentinel that the quantities of drugs found around the apartment constituted "trafficking amounts."

In Florida, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis with intent to sell are second-and third-degree felonies, respectively.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in this case which remains under investigation.