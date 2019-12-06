OneBlood asking for blood donations following shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

article

OneBlood is asking for help replenishing the Pensacola areas blood and platelet supply following the active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday.

The local blood center rushed additional blood to area hospitals to help treat the wounded after the shooting.

"While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is a need to replenish the area’s blood and platelet supply," OneBlood said in a press release.

RELATED: 4 killed, including gunman, several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

OneBlood is asking donors to consider visiting a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive.

To donate, you must be in general good health, be 16 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds.

You can find a donation center HERE.

