One child killed, two other children injured in wrong-way crash in Brevard County, FHP says

An 8-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured - including 1-year-old and 6-year-old girls - in a wrong-way crash on U.S.-192 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The three children were passengers in a Kia Forte that was traveling the wrong way in the outside westbound lane of U.S.-192, according to a crash report. The driver of the Kia, a 31-year-old woman from Georgia, struck a Honda Accord that was being driven by a 22-year-old Melbourne man, FHP said.

The woman’s sedan ran off the roadway after the initial impact and struck a tree, according to the crash report.

The 8-year-old boy, the only person not wearing a seatbelt or child restraint, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, FHP said. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries - the two girls and the driver of the Honda were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, the crash report said.

FHP is still investigating this incident.



