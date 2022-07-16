Ohio woman attacked by shark at Daytona Beach Shores, officials say

article

Volusia Beach Safety reported that a presumable shark attacked a 40-year-old woman from Ohio on Saturday in Daytona Beach Shores.

According to Beach Safety, at 1:12 p.m. m., the woman was submerged in water up to her waist when the animal bit her on the lower part of her left leg.

Volusia Beach officials said her injuries were not life-threatening and the woman was transported to the hospital by EVAC for treatment.

Beach Safety rescued four people Saturday from the ocean.