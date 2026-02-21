Large brush fire burns near Osceola County campground community, officials say

The Brief County officials are advising anyone in the Holopaw area to exercise caution due to a large brush fire. There have not been any ony reports of injuries, according to fire officials.



Osceola County officials are advising locals in the Holopaw community to be aware as they work to contain a brush fire, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were called out to the Suburban Estates campground area in Holopaw on Saturday after reports of a brush fire, according to officials.

Fire officials said the fire grew to about 200 acres as of 4 p.m. on Saturday with a 30 percent containment.

Officials said camping structures such as RVs and tents have been involved in the fire.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

County officials are advising anyone in the area of Suburban Estates to exercise caution due to the possible presence of smoke in the area.