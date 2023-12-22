Ocala police officers help Santa spread holiday cheer with festive twist on traffic stops

Santa's elves were on patrol in Florida in the days leading up to Christmas.

Ocala police officers decided to turn regular old traffic stops into something totally unexpected and jolly. Instead of handing out tickets, they handed out something way better: $100 bills! Twenty lucky folks were surprised with some extra cash during their day.

The money wasn't from the police department but was donated anonymously. Those officers became real-life Santas, spreading joy and cheer around the town.